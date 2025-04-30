Arsenal legend Henry: Arteta must change a lot of things to win at PSG

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Arsenal great Thierry Henry insists their Champions League semifinal with PSG isn't over.

PSG won the first-leg last night in London 1-0 courtesy of Ousmane Dembele's fourth minute goal.

"There is another tie," Henry said on CBS Sports Golazo. "You never know what's gonna happen.

"PSG were far superior in this game, so a lot needs to be changed in order for Arsenal to make sure that they can beat PSG over in Paris. It's going be a different ball game.

"But as soon as Dembele came off tonight, PSG dropped a bit more. It was easier for Arsenal to put pressure because Dembele wasn't coming and getting the ball.

"But, yeah, like I said, you're still in the tie. Anything can happen."

