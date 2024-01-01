Arsenal keeper Raya talks through wonder double-save

Arsenal shot stopper David Raya was proud of his double save that secured a point against Atalanta.

The Gunners were second best against the Europa League winners in the Champions League group stages.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they were able to hang on for a draw in midweek thanks to Raya saving a penalty and the resulting shot.

Speaking about those moments, Raya said: “The decision was taking a very, very long time so I decided to go to the bench and speak to him to be on the same page, and what things we could do to have a better chance to save, and it worked out.

“I saved it and then I was lucky enough to get up again and get the rebound, and then luckily enough then Declan (Rice) I think it was managed to kick the ball for a corner, so obviously I’m delighted with the double save.

“I think this one is one of the top three in my career. Of course the Aston Villa got us to win the game and everything so that’s a little bit more special, but doing it in the Champions League is a dream.”