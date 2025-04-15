Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Andre Onana left 'shocked' after recent Man United paycut
Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana was reportedly left 'shocked' after his wage was reduced when his side failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Man United finished eighth in the Premier League last season, only qualifying for European football thanks to their FA Cup win.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League meant several players received a 25% pay cut, something that reportedly left Onana, 29, stunned.

According to The Athletic, Onana and his representatives went to have a conversation with then-sporting director Dan Ashworth regarding the matter.

The goalkeeper even open talks with several Saudi Arabian clubs but ultimately decided to stay in Manchester having just bought a house in the area.

