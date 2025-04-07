Ancelotti confident Vinicius Jr will shine against Arsenal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident that Vinicius Junior will deliver a strong performance against Arsenal.

The La Liga side will visit the Gunners for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final, and the manager expects the Brazil international to be at his best.

Vini faced a barrage of criticism following his missed penalty in the team's 2-1 defeat to Valencia over the weekend.

“I haven't spoken to him and I don't need to,” Ancelotti told the club website.

“I know full well that maybe he could've played better against Valencia, but when he thinks he hasn't played well the next game he plays very well and I'm convinced he's going to play well tomorrow.”

Asked if the Brazilian would take up penalty responsibility at the Emirates Stadium, the former AC Milan boss said: “We've thought about it and we'll try to handle that tomorrow.”