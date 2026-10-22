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‘A legend’ - Trevoh Chalobah reflects on summer Chelsea exit

‘A legend’ - Trevoh Chalobah reflects on summer Chelsea exit
‘A legend’ - Trevoh Chalobah reflects on summer Chelsea exitANP, ANP / Alamy / Profimedia

Como defender Trevoh Chalobah has reflected on his summer move away from boyhood club Chelsea.

The 27-year-old ended his incredible 19-year association with Chelsea in the summer, leaving to join Cesc Fabregas’ Como for a reported £30 million.

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Chalobah missed Como’s memorable 4-1 Champions League win over Manchester United on Wednesday (October 21) due to a muscle injury.

His departure from Chelsea felt like an inevitability for the past few seasons, joining Crystal Palace on loan in 2024 before being recalled just six months later.

Still, speaking to The Athletic, Chalobah admitted his Stamford Bridge exit was hard to accept.

“Definitely,” he reflected. “The team didn’t achieve what we wanted to achieve last season, but I thought I had one of my best seasons, playing the most games and scoring a few goals.

“I’d been there since I was eight and I wanted to be a legend there, but sometimes the way we plan things is not how things work out. 

“As footballers, you’ve always got to be ready to adapt. You could be here one moment, then the next moment you’re somewhere else. But I just thought that it was the best.

“Chelsea means everything to me. I’m still watching the games, keeping in contact with the players and staff.”

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