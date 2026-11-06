Ampem Darkoa near CAF Women’s Champions League semis after Kawempe victory

Ampem Darkoa Ladies moved a step closer to the semi-finals of the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League after securing a 2-1 victory over Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies in their second Group B match on Thursday.

The Ghanaian champions claimed all three points at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, thanks to a late winner from Beline Nyarkoh.

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Ampem Darkoa made a bright start to the encounter and took the lead in the eighth minute when Nancy Amoh capitalised on a goalkeeping error to put her side ahead.

Kawempe responded and drew level in the 33rd minute through Nabirye Shadia, ensuring the teams went into the break with the score at 1-1.

Both sides continued to compete after the restart, but it was Ampem Darkoa who found the decisive breakthrough seven minutes from time.

Nyarkoh struck in the 83rd minute to restore the Ghanaian side’s advantage and secure their second consecutive victory in the competition.

The result takes Ampem Darkoa to six points from two matches, strengthening their position at the top of Group B and putting them in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Techiman-based side began their campaign with an emphatic 5-1 win over Mali’s USFAS Bamako and will now face defending champions AS FAR of Morocco in their final group fixture.

A positive result against the Moroccan side would confirm Ampem Darkoa’s place in the last four as they pursue a historic run at the continental tournament.