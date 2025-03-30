Zsolt Low appointed as RB Leipzig's interim manager

RB Leipzig have announced Zsolt Low as their interim manager for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The decision came after Marco Rose was sacked just days before RB Leipzig's German Cup semi-final clash against Stuttgart.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 45-year-old Low will lead his first training session on Monday, with Peter Krawietz serving as his assistant.

“We’re fully focused on the maximum nine remaining games of the season. We’ve still got the chance to achieve our goals in two competitions,” Low told club website.

“We’ll do everything we can to reach the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin and get the most out of the remaining Bundesliga matches."

During his playing career, Low was a defender in the Bundesliga for Energie Cottbus, TSG Hoffenheim, and FSV Mainz 05.