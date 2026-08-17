West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug is reportedly set to leave the club and rejoin former side Werder Bremen.

Fullkrug, 33, joined West Ham in the summer of 2024 following an impressive season with German giants Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 games.

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Expectations were high but Fullkrug couldn’t stay fit and he ultimately become the latest in a long line of disappointing striker signings for the club.

Now, according to Sky Sports, the former Germany international is on the verge of rejoining former club Werder Bremen.

It’s understood he will make his return on an initial loan with an option to buy, and Fullkrug is willing to waive part of his salary to make the move happen.

This would mark Fullkrug’s third spell at Bremen having started his career at the club before leaving for Greuther Furth in 2013.

He then returned in 2019, signing from Hannover 96, and went on to play a key role in their return to the Bundesliga in 2022 and subsequent survival.