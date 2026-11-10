Vincent ⁠Kompany reportedly returns to Bayern Munich training ground after October collapse

Bayern did not hold a full training session, with most of their players away on international duty. The Bundesliga leaders return to action at home against FC Koln on November 20th.
Belgian Kompany was discharged from hospital after suffering a meningeal irritation that caused him to collapse during a session involving the club's second team. He had been recovering from a virus before the incident and missed several training sessions.
Assistant manager Aaron Danks was in charge of the team for wins over Freiburg, Magdeburg, Atletico Madrid and Mainz, and a 2-2 draw with German title rivals Borussia Dortmund.