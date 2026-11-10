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Vincent ⁠Kompany reportedly returns to Bayern Munich training ground after October collapse

Vincent Kompany on the touchline
Vincent Kompany on the touchlineAngelika Warmuth / Reuters

Bayern Munich coach Vincent ⁠Kompany returned to the club's training ground on ‌Tuesday for the first time ‌since collapsing during ‌a practice session last month, ‌German media reported.

Bayern ‌did not hold a full training session, with ‌most of their players ⁠away ‌on international duty. The Bundesliga leaders ​return to action at home against FC ​Koln on November 20th.

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Belgian Kompany was discharged ⁠from ​hospital after suffering a meningeal irritation that caused him to collapse during a ‌session involving the club's second team. He had been recovering from a virus before the incident and missed several training sessions.

Assistant manager Aaron Danks was in charge ‌of the team ​for wins over Freiburg, Magdeburg, ‌Atletico Madrid and Mainz, and a 2-2 draw with German title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

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