Three Bundesliga clubs in race to sign Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Eintracht Frankfurt are all fighting it out to secure the services of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer.

Sky Germany recently reported that Dortmund sent a delegation to hold talks with Sunderland and the 19-year-old over a transfer.

Now, BILD are saying that Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are stepping up their pursuit of the youngest Bellingham brother.

Brother Jude joined Dortmund from Birmingham back in 2020 and has now established himself as one of the world’s best players at Real Madrid.

Bellingham will doubtless be focussing on the present, however, as Sunderland prepare for the Championship play-off final with Sheffield United next Saturday (May 24).