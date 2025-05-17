Thomas Muller's future still unknown as Bayern Munich career ends

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has admitted he doesn't know what the future holds after playing his final game for the German giants.

The 35-year-old will leave his boyhood club after 25-years once his contract expires at the end of the current season.

Muller played his last game on Saturday as the newly crowned Bundesliga champions secured a comfortable 4-0 away win over Hoffenheim.

Speaking to Sky Sport after the match, Muller said: “I'll take my time, I don't have any stress, but I still want to continue playing football.

“I have a list that I'm working through. The overall package has to fit. For today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, I know exactly what I'm up to. For after that, it's actually still written in the stars.

“I wouldn't like to want to carry out my world of future feelings here in an interview."

With 751 games across all competitions under his belt, Muller will leave the club as their record appearance maker, surpassing legendary goalkeeper Sepp Maier by 42 matches.