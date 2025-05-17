'There is currently no agreement' - Leroy Sane's Bayern Munich future still unknown

Bayern Munich chief Christoph Freund has revealed talks over a new deal for Leroy Sane are 'ongoing' but they are yet to reach an agreement.

The 29-year-old’s current deal with Bayern Munich is set to expire this summer and he is yet to reach an agreement over new terms with the German giants.

Now, sporting director Freund, has admitted talks are at a standstill but discussions over extending his stay in Bavaria are ‘good.’

He told Sky Sport in Germany: "There is currently no agreement, that's true. The talks have been ongoing for some time now, but they are good talks. We'll see if there is an agreement in the next few days or weeks."

Sane recently switched to a new agent after Bayern made an offer that would see him take a drastic pay cut to remain at the club.