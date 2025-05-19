RB Leipzig boss slams team as club misses out on Europe

RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer has slammed the team's performance in the 2024-25 season after their worst-ever Bundesliga finish.

The Red Bulls ended the season with a 3-2 home loss to Stuttgart, finishing seventh and missing out on European competition for the first time since their 2016 promotion.

Also, the club recorded just 13 wins in 34 league games, their lowest total since entering the German elite division.

"There are no new insights. It was a disappointing season for the players, the team, and the club. We failed to achieve our goals. That's why we are where we are and won't be playing internationally next year," he told the media.

Ahead of next season, the club is searching for a new permanent head coach, with Sebastian Hoeneb, Roger Schmidt, and Oliver Glasner reportedly on their shortlist.