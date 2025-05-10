Olise shines as champions Bayern Munich beat Monchengladbach

On a night that saw 31-year-old Harry Kane physically lift a major trophy for the first time in his career, Bayern Munich celebrated their record-extending 34th Bundesliga title triumph with a low-key 2-0 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach in their final home game of 2024/25.

Of course, Kane was already assured of this honour long before kickoff, with Bayern’s 12th title in 13 years confirmed last week as a result of Bayer Leverkusen’s draw against Freiburg.

Fittingly, the Allianz Arena was in a jubilant mood this Saturday evening in Bavaria, though it was the visitors who had the first opportunity to find the net.

The chance in question fell to Stefan Lainer, who drifted towards goal and let fly from distance, but Manuel Neuer was equal to it and saved comfortably.

Surprisingly, it took until just after the half hour mark for Bayern to make a real foray forward.

But they made it count, as standout player Michael Olise cut inside from the right onto his left, and his shot was glanced in by Kane, with the Englishman marking his first piece of silverware with his 25th Bundesliga goal this season.

This proved to be the solitary goal of the first half, as neither side threatened before the interval.

Bayern continued to dominate possession following the restart, and came within inches of doubling their lead when Raphael Guerreiro flashed a shot narrowly over the bar after latching onto Olise’s cutback.

Thomas Muller was next to go close, as the Bayern veteran – making his last appearance at the Allianz Arena before leaving the club – fired straight at Jonas Omlin. Gladbach then almost levelled before the hour mark, but Neuer did well to deny Rocco Reitz at the near post.

Normal service soon resumed though, and Bayern continued to knock on the door of the Gladbach goal, with Leroy Sane stinging Omlin’s palms via a low drive from the edge of the box.

The Allianz Arena was then on its feet in the 84th minute when Muller was substituted off, with the home faithful giving the legendary forward a standing ovation, despite him not being able to add to his 150 Bayern goals.

With Gladbach running out of ideas, the home side did eventually get their second goal and the title celebrations were kicked off in earnest, as Olise netted in the 90th minute after being picked out by Sane, wrapping up a 14th win from their 17 home league games this season.

And with this being the final home game, the 34-time champions celebrated following the final whistle, lapping up a trophy presentation in typical Bavarian style.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.