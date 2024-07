Mainz chief confident Liverpool defender Van den Berg wants return

Mainz chief Christian Heidel says Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg wants to return next season.

The Dutchman impressed last season on-loan with Bundesliga outfit.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van den Berg has since stated he is ready to cut ties with Anfield and Heidel is confident closing an agreement.

“The only one who has made a decision is Sepp,” the Mainz chief told Kicker. “He definitely wants to stay in Mainz.”

Liverpool want £20m to sell the defender.