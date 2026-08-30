Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Osimhen continues hot streak as Galatasaray beat Goztepe

Aston Villa reportedly make bid for Man Utd star Amad Diallo despite injury blow

Man Utd make shock enquiry for Aston Villa left back as Carrick replaces Shaw

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal announce Watkins, Barca agree surprise Gabriel Jesus deal

Atletico Madrid's Alvarez resumes training with Barcelona running out of time to seal deal

Konstantelias faces lengthy Dortmund absence after ACL injury

Dortmund's Greek midfielder Giannis Konstantelias will miss several months
Dortmund's Greek midfielder Giannis Konstantelias will miss several monthsINA FASSBENDER / AFP

Borussia Dortmund newcomer Giannis Konstantelias will miss "several months" with a serious knee injury picked up in Saturday's home win over Hamburg, his club announced on Sunday.

Konstantelias impressed in his first German Bundesliga start by scoring Dortmund's second goal in the 2-0 victory, but was helped off the pitch early in the second-half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said after the match the club "feared the worst" and they said on Sunday a follow-up examination showed an injury to his cruciate ligament.

"Giannis Konstantelias has suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be sidelined for several months," the club said on social media.

The 23-year-old Greece international joined Dortmund from PAOK earlier in August for a reported fee of €30 million.

The midfielder arrived despite protests from the Greek club's ultras, who occupied the stadium in the hopes of preventing the move, having stopped a similar sale to Bundesliga side Stuttgart a year earlier.

Mentions
BundesligaDortmundGiannis Konstantelias

Related Articles

Dortmund overcome late red card to edge past Hamburg

Bundesliga preview: Can anyone stop Bayern’s title charge?

Hamburg boss Polzin backs Moffi to make big impact