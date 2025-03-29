Kompany: Ito's injury a setback in Bayern Munich victory

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has described Hiroki Ito’s injury as a blow to the club's victory over St. Pauli.

Leroy Sane's brace propelled the Bavarians to a 3-2 victory over Alexander Blessin's side, helping them maintain their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

However, an injury to the Japanese defender was the sour note in the five-goal thriller, as Ito was forced off the field due to a foot injury.

“St. Pauli have been well-organised throughout the entire season,” Kompany told the club website.

“They concede few goals and allow few chances. In the first half we allowed them a lot, but in the second half in particular we created good chances.

“Taken altogether I’m satisfied with the result and our performance. But Hiroki Ito’s injury dampens the result of course.”

Bayern Munich are guests of Augsburg in their outing on April 4.