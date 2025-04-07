Klinsmann backs Kane as Ballon d'Or contender

Jurgen Klinsmann has expressed that Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane should be regarded as one of the top contenders for the upcoming Ballon d'Or.

The England international has been in excellent form for the Bavarians in the 2024-25 season, and as a result, the 1990 World Cup winner believes he has a strong chance of succeeding Rodri.

Advertisement Advertisement

"If you go at least into the final four, probably if you win the Champions League, it kind of comes along," Klinsmann told the media on Monday.

Michael Owen was the most recent English player to win the Ballon d'Or, claiming the award in 2001.

Bayern are currently six points ahead of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, with six games remaining, putting Kane on course for the first title of his career.