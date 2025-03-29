Kane pleased with Bayern Munich win over St Pauli

Harry Kane has called Bayern Munich's 3-2 victory over St. Pauli in Saturday's Bundesliga match 'important.'

The England international contributed a goal and an assist as the Bavarians pressed on in their pursuit of the German top-flight title."Important win today. Three big points at the Allianz," a delighted Kane wrote on Instagram.

The result sees Vincent Kompany’s side maintain a six-point lead at the top of the table, keeping them on track to dethrone reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich would be aiming to continue their impressive domestic form when they face Augsburg away from home on Friday.