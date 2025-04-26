Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Harry Kane has criticized the yellow card he received on Saturday, which looks set to rule him out of Bayern Munich’s title-deciding match at RB Leipzig.

The England international received a yellow card late in the first half of Saturday's 3-0 win over Mainz, bringing Bayern closer to securing the Bundesliga title.

That was his fifth yellow of the season, ruling him out of next week's trip to RB Leipzig, where Bayern can clinch the Bundesliga diadem.

"It's a crazy, crazy decision. It's never ever a yellow card. Unfortunately, sometimes people come to the Allianz and try and make a name for themselves," KanProfimediae told the media.

"They should have a reset like the Premier League, where halfway through the season it resets. I'm missing a big game because I got a yellow card in the first game of the season.

"It hurts, it stings. There are big games ahead and I don't want to miss them."

