'It's something special' - Harry Kane downplays Ballon d'Or favourite tag

Kane wants to be the "best footballer in the world"

Bayern and England striker Harry Kane called the Ballon d'Or "something special", but did not call himself a favourite for the prestigious award.

Harry Kane is coming off the back of a spectacular season, in which he scored 73 goals in 65 games for club and country. The Englishman looks back on his season with a special feeling, he told French outlet TF1.

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"Last season will always hold a special place in my heart. Scoring that many goals, important goals for Bayern and England - and it was the season I won the most trophies in my career," Kane said.

Kane is being tipped as one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or, but takes a step back himself and says there's a large field of contenders.

"It is a goal to be the best player in the world. That would be a wonderful feeling," he continued. "It's the greatest individual award; it's something special.

"Mbappe, Dembele, Lamine Yamal, Rodri - all top players. It'll be very exciting, because anything is possible this year. There's also Michael Olise, who has had a fantastic season and a strong World Cup. We'll see. The Ballon d'Or really is something very special."

Despite his goals, Kane emphasised that he wants to be remembered as a team player rather than a goal scorer

"Someone who always put the team first and respected his teammates. A player is never bigger than his team, his club, or his country. I have always worked hard, quietly, and without pushing myself into the spotlight."

Last season, Kane, who in Bayern's 7-0 win over Union Berlin surpassed the 100 Bundesliga goals mark faster than any player before, scored 61 goals in 51 competitive matches for FC Bayern. With Munich, he won the double and reached the Champions League semi-finals.