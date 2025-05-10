Harry Kane: First trophy was 'worth the wait'

Harry Kane described his first league title as "worth the wait" after his Bayern Munich side was presented with the Bundesliga shield on Saturday.

As champions heading into the game, the Bavarians defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 at home, with Kane scoring the opener in the 31st minute for his 25th league goal of the season.

"It's been a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifice in between, for moments like this - to enjoy it with the team, enjoy it with the fans. I'm loving every minute,” Kane told the media.

"We're going to enjoy this for sure, but then hopefully this is just the first of many.

"We have a great team, a great coach and yeah, we feel like we're building, so we're looking forward to the challenge."