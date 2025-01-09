Former Liverpool star Karius linked with move to Schalke in major January move

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius may be handed yet another career lifeline.

The shot-stopper spent time at Newcastle United last season but did not sign a long-term deal.

The issue for Karius is that Schalke are in the second division at present, not the Bundesliga.

The 2. Bundesliga club are trying to earn promotion, but are 13th in an 18-team division at present.