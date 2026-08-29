EXCLUSIVE: Gideon Mensah speaks on leaving ‘home’ Auxerre and his Bundesliga dreams

Gideon Mensah has described Auxerre as a “home” that was difficult to leave but insists the chance to begin a new chapter with FC Koln was too good to turn down as he targets becoming one of the Bundesliga’s best left-backs.

The Ghana international joined Koln this summer on a free transfer after four years at Auxerre, signing a contract until June 2028.

Advertisement Advertisement

The move came after an impressive World Cup campaign in which Mensah started all four of Ghana’s matches.

For Mensah, the transfer represents another step in a career that has already taken him through Austria, Belgium, Portugal, France and now Germany.

After arriving at Auxerre in 2022, Mensah established himself as a dependable presence at left-back and helped the club win the Ligue 2 title in 2024. Across his four seasons, he made 114 appearances for the club, including 85 in Ligue 1.

His final season in France was another productive one; he made 30 Ligue 1 appearances and provided two assists as Auxerre finished 15th.

But with his contract expiring, the 27-year-old knew the time had come to consider his next challenge.

Why Koln won the race

Mensah revealed to Flashscore in an exclusive interview that his decision was not based simply on the league or the size of the club.

He had several options on the table, including interest from other European countries, but Koln's project convinced him that Germany was the right destination.

“I had offers from so many clubs, most of them from European countries. But I chose Koln because when clubs contact you, you speak to them and then you get to know their projects and their intentions for you as a player.

“As a player, you also check things like whether it’s a good city for you, whether it’s a good club for you, whether the project is good for you, and whether you’re going to be comfortable playing there. You also look at whether you think it’s good for your career.

“I’ve had offers from Germany as well, so after the conversations back and forth with most of the clubs, I realised that Koln was the club with a good project for me as a player to continue my career after playing in France.”

Koln's sporting leadership had already been tracking Mensah for some time, according to the club, and his performances in France and at the World Cup strengthened their conviction.

The club’s managing director Thomas Kessler highlighted Mensah's tactical discipline, defensive qualities and ability to provide stability to the squad when announcing the signing.

Leaving the place he called home

If choosing Koln was straightforward from a career perspective, saying goodbye to Auxerre was anything but.

Mensah had spent much of his career moving between clubs on loan before finally finding stability in France.

His journey began in Ghana with WAFA before he joined the Red Bull Salzburg pathway in Austria in 2016. He subsequently had loan spells with Sturm Graz, Zulte Waregem, Vitória Guimaraes and Bordeaux before making his move to Auxerre permanent in 2022.

That history made his four years at Auxerre particularly significant.

“Yeah, it was a bit difficult. If you’ve followed my career a bit, you know that before Auxerre, I’d spent most of my career playing for clubs on loans, so mostly one-year contracts and then I’d go back to Salzburg.

“Then it got to a point where I had to be in Auxerre for four years. Auxerre became like a home for me when I was a young boy, when I was like 24. I left there when I was almost 28. I’d done four years there. It became a home for me.

“Leaving somewhere that you call home was a bit difficult for me. But then, at the end of the day, this is our work. It’s my career.

“At some point, you need to take risks and also make sacrifices, leaving your comfort zone and going to look for what the world can also bring to you in your career.”

That willingness to leave a familiar environment is now taking Mensah into one of Europe's major leagues.

‘I want everybody to know me as one of the best’

Mensah is not entering the Bundesliga completely blind. His years at Salzburg exposed him to Austrian football, while his time in France gave him extensive experience in one of Europe's top five leagues. He also understands the physical demands of German football.

Koln have returned to the Bundesliga and will be looking to establish themselves in the top flight, but Mensah has set himself a personal target that goes beyond simply helping the club avoid trouble.

“Before coming here, I didn’t really know too much about Koln. Obviously, I watch the Bundesliga, so I know about the team.

“I know a bit about German football because I’ve played in Salzburg and Austrian football is almost like the football in Germany here. I know a bit about the structure that the league has. We all know about the high pressing, the running and the aggression in the game whenever you watch the Bundesliga.

“Joining Koln and also coming to the Bundesliga, the goal is very clear for me and very direct for me. I think my years in Auxerre were very good for me as I became one of the most consistent left backs in the league. Coming here to Germany, I have the same goal.

"My goal is to help Koln win as much as possible. I’m hoping that by the time I leave here, or by the time I’m done with the first season, everybody will know about me as one of the best left backs in the league.”

It is a bold target, but one backed by the consistency he showed in France. And the timing of his arrival could hardly be more significant. Mensah is joining Koln fresh from the biggest tournament of his career.

The World Cup changed the perception

There is a widespread assumption that Mensah's performances at the 2026 World Cup directly earned him his move to Germany.

The Ghanaian, however, insists the relationship between himself and Koln began much earlier. The club's interest was already established before Ghana travelled to North America.

“Most people really thought that it was the World Cup performance that got me this deal. But there’s always a saying that when you’re outside the forest, everything looks together. When you get in, then you see that every tree is on its own.

“The conversation with Koln started way before the World Cup. The conversation got more concrete during the World Cup, but the conversation started way before the World Cup.

“Everything was done after the England game in America.”

The World Cup nevertheless gave Mensah an opportunity to strengthen his case. After making just one appearance at the 2022 tournament, he arrived in 2026 as a much more established international.

He started all four of Ghana's matches as the Black Stars beat Panama, drew with England, lost narrowly to Croatia and were eventually eliminated by Colombia in the Round of 32. For Mensah, it was a completely different experience from Qatar.

“I think in the World Cup I impressed Koln a lot. I impressed myself as well.

"It was my second time playing the World Cup. The first time was as a young boy going in there for the experience. I was hoping to learn a lot. This World Cup I went there as a senior player with some responsibility.

“This one came with a lot of responsibilities and leadership, something that I enjoyed very well because I came into the national team as a young boy and then ended up reaching the highest stage of football and playing a key part.

“I feel good about my presence in the team, for the whole country and also for myself. The 2026 World Cup was one of the best tournaments I’ve had for Ghana.

“I had young players playing alongside me, so now it’s like I have this opportunity to be a big influence, a good leader for these ones that are playing alongside me. I’m supposed to show them that this is how we’re supposed to play.

“I think my performance and then the energy that I had in the World Cup this year was more about the authority and responsibility given to me.”

Panama victory the standout moment

Ghana's campaign ultimately ended earlier than the team had hoped, but Mensah looks back on the tournament with pride.

The opening victory over Panama was particularly important because it immediately gave the Black Stars a platform in a difficult group.

Ghana had to defend their lead against Panama after Caleb Yirenkyi's late goal, before producing a disciplined display to secure three points.

They followed it with a goalless draw against England, giving themselves a realistic chance of progressing before the narrow defeat to Croatia.

For Mensah, that first win remains the defining memory.

“I think we all enjoyed winning against Panama. Obviously, playing against England, getting a goalless draw against England was something good for the country, but then we want to win every game. Going into that game and then winning against Panama was one of the standout moments for me in the World Cup.

“Qualifying from the group came to life because of the win against Panama. So I think that will be the standout moment for me in the World Cup.”

Now the memories of the World Cup can take their place alongside those of Auxerre. Mensah has left behind a club where he became a regular, won promotion and established himself as one of the more reliable left-backs in Ligue 1.

In Koln, he arrives as an experienced international tasked with helping a newly promoted Bundesliga side establish itself.