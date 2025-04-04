Ex-Bayern Munich & Dortmund star Mats Hummels announces retirement

Former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has announced he will retire from football at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old, who is currently at Roma, announced on Instagram that this will be his last season, calling time on an impressive career.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hummels wrote that he is ‘struggling with emotions’ after making the decision to end his 19-year tenure at the highest level.

The centre-back came through the academy at Bayern before leaving to join Borussia Dortmund, where he established himself as one of the best in the world, winning two Bundesliga titles in the process.

He then returned to Bayern in 2016 and stated until 2019, winning a further three league titles, among other domestic silverware.

In his Instagram post, Hummels said: "I'm struggling with emotions right now. Now comes the moment no footballer can avoid. After more than 18 years with so many things that football has given me, I'm ending my career this summer."