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Done Deal: RB Leipzig sign Maxime Esteve from Burnley

Done Deal: RB Leipzig sign Maxime Esteve from Burnley
Done Deal: RB Leipzig sign Maxime Esteve from BurnleyČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Alun Roberts

RB Leipzig have completed the permanent signing of French defender Maxime Esteve from Burnley.

The 24-year-old centre-back has joined the Bundesliga club on a five-year contract until 2031, with reports claiming the transfer fee is around €25 million.

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Esteve leaves Turf Moor after two-and-a-half years with the Clarets, initially arriving on loan from Montpellier in January 2024 before making the move permanent. 

He played a key role in Burnley’s promotion-winning Championship campaign, featuring in all 46 league matches as the club recorded one of the division’s best defensive records.

The former France youth international remained a regular in the Premier League last season, making 34 appearances, but could not prevent Burnley’s relegation. 

He now begins a new chapter in Germany with RB Leipzig, while Burnley thanked him for his contribution and wished him success.

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BundesligaMaxime EsteveBurnleyRB Leipzig

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