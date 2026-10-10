Eberl questions Neuer's judgment after Augsburg howler

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl criticised Manuel Neuer's decision-making following the goalkeeper's costly mistake in Saturday's 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Augsburg.

The goalkeeper’s error gifted Augsburg the fastest goal in Bundesliga history, frustrating the Bavarians’ hopes of climbing to the summit.

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Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer reacted quickly, pouncing on the loose ball before slotting home to give the hosts a remarkable early advantage.

“He made a mistake, took the ball poorly, then he wanted to solve it and solved it too riskily,” Eberl told SkySport.

“We made life difficult for ourselves with a series of mistakes. Manu is involved in that, but others are too.

“We had enough chances to win the game anyway. We all know, you rarely see that from Manuel Neuer.

“I don't know his 800 or more competitive games and I don't know if he has made bigger blunders there.

“He made a mistake, took the ball poorly, then he wanted to solve it, in the end solved it too riskily.”