Bayern Munich chief Eberl on Muller release: We know it's an unpopular decision

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl says finances wasn't issue in the decision to not to renew the contract of Thomas Muller.

The veteran striker has announced he is leaving Bayern at the end of the season.

And Eberl is now hitting back at rumours that finances was a factor.

"It has nothing to do with finances, and the sporting aspect is not the most important either," he told Sport1.

"We spoke to Thomas Müller and his agent for the first time in November, after we had spoken to almost all the agents of the players whose contracts were expiring. Thomas' agent said that we should talk again in February, because then Thomas knows what he wants."

Eberl also said: "It was very emotional for me and it hurt me. We talked to the board and we agreed and then we talked again with Thomas about the future of the club. It is not a popular decision."