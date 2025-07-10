Super-sub Ihezuo fires Nigeria Into WAFCON quarter-final

Chinwendu Ihezuo’s late goal proved decisive as Nigeria booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, edging a determined Botswana side 1-0 on Thursday in Casablanca.

In a tense, hard-fought battle at Stade Larbi Zaouli, the striker’s composed 89th-minute finish finally broke the deadlock, after the Zebras had held firm for most of the match thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper and captain Sedilame Boseja.

Despite dominating early play, Nigeria couldn’t convert their chances, with Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne missing clear openings. Botswana nearly stunned the nine-time champions with dangerous efforts from Balothany Johannes and Laone Moloi, both denied by Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal.

The Super Falcons ramped up the pressure in the second half, with Ashleigh Plumptre and Deborah Abiodun injecting width and energy into the attack.

Ihezuo came close with a header shortly after the restart, before eventually breaking through late in the game profiting from a slick build-up play to calmly slot the ball past the outstanding Boseja.