Tribal Football
Most Read
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack
Chelsea keen on Kudus and Rogers, open to selling seven forwards
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting

Super-sub Ihezuo fires Nigeria Into WAFCON quarter-final

Tribal Football
Super-sub Ihezuo fires Nigeria Into WAFCON quarter-final
Super-sub Ihezuo fires Nigeria Into WAFCON quarter-finalCTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Chinwendu Ihezuo’s late goal proved decisive as Nigeria booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, edging a determined Botswana side 1-0 on Thursday in Casablanca.

In a tense, hard-fought battle at Stade Larbi Zaouli, the striker’s composed 89th-minute finish finally broke the deadlock, after the Zebras had held firm for most of the match thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper and captain Sedilame Boseja.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite dominating early play, Nigeria couldn’t convert their chances, with Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne missing clear openings. Botswana nearly stunned the nine-time champions with dangerous efforts from Balothany Johannes and Laone Moloi, both denied by Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal. 

The Super Falcons ramped up the pressure in the second half, with Ashleigh Plumptre and Deborah Abiodun injecting width and energy into the attack. 

Ihezuo came close with a header shortly after the restart, before eventually breaking through late in the game profiting from a slick build-up play to calmly slot the ball past the outstanding Boseja.

Mentions
NigeriaAfrica Cup of Nations WomenBotswana