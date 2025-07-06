Oshoala and Babajide propel Nigeria past Tunisia in AWCON opener

Nigeria began their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Tunisia

Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide and Chinwendu Ihezuo were all the Super Falcons needed to secure all points inside Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

The Nigerian ladies began the game on a bright note taking the lead just four minutes into the encounter when put the ball past goalkeeper Soulaima Jobrani.

In the closing stages of the first half, former England youth international doubled the country’s lead Babajide doubled the advantage.

Ihezuo completed misery for the North Africans with a third towards the end of the game as Nigeria top Group B. They face Botswana on their next outing on Thursday.