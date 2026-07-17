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Nigeria’s friendly with Ghana cancelled ahead of WAFCON 2026

Nigeria’s friendly with Ghana cancelled ahead of WAFCON 2026
Nigeria’s friendly with Ghana cancelled ahead of WAFCON 2026eragbie Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

The friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Ghana’s Black Queens has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Super Falcons confirmed the development on their official X handle, stating that the fixture scheduled for Saturday, July 8, in Casablanca would no longer take place. 

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The game was arranged as part of preparations for both teams ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. 

The tournament, running from July 26 to August 16, will also serve as Africa’s qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. 

Defending champions Nigeria are drawn in Group C with Zambia, Egypt and Malawi, while Ghana will face Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mali in Group D. The Falcons begin their title defence against Malawi on July 28.

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Africa Cup of Nations WomenNigeriaGhanaZambia

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