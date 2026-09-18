Osimhen and Iwobi headline Nigeria squad as Ilenikhena gets maiden call up

Osimhen (right) is a key player for Eric Chelle's Nigeria

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has named a 24-man squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon headline the squad for the two fixtures, which will be played within four days.

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The three-time African champions will host Madagascar’s Barea at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Friday, 25 September, before travelling to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau’s Wild Dogs on Tuesday, 29 September.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali retains his place, with Maduka Okoye and Unity Cup standout Arthur Okonkwo also included in the squad.

Coach Chelle has recalled England-based defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Benjamin Fredricks, while Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bright Osayi-Samuel are also selected.

Portugal-based defender Isaac James receives his first Super Eagles call-up, as well as George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor.

In midfield, Ndidi and Iwobi are joined by Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika, while the attacking options include Osimhen, Lookman, Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare.

Nigeria will be aiming to collect maximum points from both matches as they begin their journey towards the 2027 AFCON, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England); Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Isaac James (Alverca FC, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Frank Onyeka (Coventry City, England)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); George Ilenikhena (Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia); Moses Usor (LASK FC, Austria)

Squad for Russia friendly

Goalkeepers: Micheal Atata (Ikorodu City); Samuel James (SJK FC, Finland); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Kenneth Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Isaac James (Alverca FC, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Victory Akpe (FC Basel, Switzerland); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Abdullahi Bewene (FC Banik Ostrava, Czechia)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Chibuzo Nwoko (Fulham FC, England); Stephen Michael (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark); Igor Wilfred (Kristiansund FC, Norway); Ridwan Abdulrasaq (Al Wasl, UAE); Suleiman Mubarak (Slavia Prague, Czechia); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City);

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Peter Edokpolor (SL Benfica, Portugal); Abubakar Umar (FC Famalicao, Portugal); Abdullahi Umar (Hradec Kralove, Czechia)