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Bafana Bafana star Mbokazi earns prestigious MLS recognition

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been rewarded for his form in the MLS
Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been rewarded for his form in the MLSMICHAEL REAVES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is the highest-ranked defender on the MLS 22 Under 22 list, an annual ranking of the 22 best young footballers playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States and Canada.

Mbokazi is fourth overall and has been rewarded for a superb debut season in MLS, despite being sidelined for several months with a thigh injury.

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The 21-year-old has won rave reviews for his defensive performances, which have made plenty of people around the football world sit up and take notice.

Topping the MLS 22 Under 22 list is Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan, while the only other players ahead of Mbokazi are the New York Red Bulls pair of Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti.

Mbokazi has played 19 times for Chicago Fire this season and will next be in action against Atlanta United on Sunday.

 

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