Kenya snatch draw against Eritrea through Ryan Ogam's late strike

Kenya national team youngster Ryan Ogam scored late on to help struggling Harambee Stars secure a 1-1 draw against Eritrea in their matchday one of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute Ben Stanley Omondi created the chance which enabled Kenya to snatch a vital point in the 87th minute.

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Stanley moved forward with fans urging him on and time running out before delivering the cross which Ogam timed well before stabbing to the net. Eritrea had taken a deserved lead in the 36th minute through Nahom Girmai Netabay.

With lead striker Michael Olunga being axed just a day before the fixture owing to an injury, Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy trusted Ogam to lead the striking role.

Ogam, who plays for Belgian Division 2 club RFC Liege on loan from Austrian Bundesliga club Wolfsberger AC, played up front ahead of Job Ochieng, while Micah Obiero and Timothy Ouma played behind the duo.

Match stats Flashscore

Olunga’s absence further saw Aboud Omar handed the captaincy, and the Tusker star played alongside Rooney Onyango, Frank Odhiambo, and debutant Hannif Wesonga in the defensive role.

Manzur Okwaro, Duke Abuya of Young Africans supported the front four from the midfield. Kenya launched the first attack with only two minutes played but Ogam’s weak touch from Abuya’s cross rolled out for a goal-kick.

Eritrea stun Kenya for half-time lead

Eritrea forward Ali Sulieman started a great move from their own half, but the Al Masry player decided to set up Ablelom Teklezgi, whose feeble shot was saved by Omondi.

In the 16th minute, Omar and Job Ochieng exchanged neat passes allowing the Real Sociedad forward space to whip in a superb cross into the area, but Eritrea goalkeeper Yonathan Sultan did well to deny Kenya their first goal.

Kenya continued to assert their dominance and two minutes later, Ogam danced through the Eritrea defence, and quickly rounded off Sultan. With the empty net ahead of him, the former Tusker striker saw his attempted effort go inches wide.

The Red Sea Camels were forced into an early substitution in the 24th minute when defender Jemal Ali was unable to continue play following an injury and was replaced by Yosief Amanuel Misgina.

In the 36th minute it was Eritrea, who broke the deadlock against the run of play to stun Harambee Stars. Nahom Girmai, who plays in Sweden for Degerfors IF, found the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Omondi tried to pass the ball to Okwaro, who was already under pressure, and Ali Suleiman pounced quickly to intercept the pass and roll the ball to Girmai, who kept his composure to make it 1-0.

The goal silenced the Kenyan crowd that had turned out to cheer the team. Kenya is using the qualifiers as part of their preparations for the 2027 AFCON to be co-hosted in East Africa.

McCarthy was left frustrated and was seen shaking his head while urging Kenya to move forward, and respond but Eritrea held on to go into the half-time break with the 1-0 advantage.

With Eritrea defence managing to keep Kenya at bay as at the 63rd minute, McCarthy opted for a double substitution, Stanley Wilson and Ben Stanley coming in for Timothy Ouma and Job Ochieng.

At the final whistle, Harambee Stars were booed by a section of fans following the draw.

Kenya will now need to bounce back when they make the long trip to West Africa to face Guinea on October 1st at Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry.

Mali, Gambia register wins

In a Group K clash, Mali made an impressive start with a 3-1 victory over Cape Verde. Martial Tia gave Mali the lead after five minutes, but their advantage lasted only five minutes before Lopes Cabral equalised for Cape Verde.

Dorgeles restored Mali's lead in the 39th minute to send his side into the interval 2-1 ahead. He struck again six minutes after the restart to complete his double and establish a two-goal cushion.

Elsewhere, Gambia under former Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry secured a hard fought 2-1 victory against Somalia at home.

The victory marked the Scorpions' return to the Independence Stadium after six years of absence in front of their home fans.

Mesmerising forward Ebrima Colley opened the scoring for the Gambia when he converted a spot-kick in the 18th minute after Abubakar Barry was brought down in the box.

Somalia, however, restored parity in the 72nd minute through Bilai Njie Cali, a Somali player of Gambian descent, who slotted in a loose ball to the bottom right corner.

The Gambia responded through substitute Muhammed Badamosi, who rose high to Sulayman Camara’s diving cross and headed in the second of the night in the 83rd minute to seal victory for the Scorpions.