With 204 days remaining until the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in East Africa, the government of Kenya has confirmed that all sports facilities earmarked for hosting the tournament will be ready by the end of December.

The Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi said both construction and upgrading works currently underway in the main match venues and the training grounds are on schedule and are set for completion by end of this year.

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The PS was speaking on Thursday at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani after inspecting the ongoing upgrade works and a meeting with the contractors.

While expressing confidence with the progress of the works, the PS said that among the main works in Kasarani included the preparation of the pitch, the construction of skyboxes, relocation of the Venue Operation Center and installation of turnstiles for ticketing systems.

Kenya will meet CAF deadline

"We are confident that the December deadline we have set will be met. With the resources we have, the contractor is capable of doing extensive mobilization of equipment and personnel to meet the end of year deadline," he said.

Already, all the works earmarked are ongoing with plans to accelerate the pace to meet the set timelines.

With the pitch set and seeded, there are plans to engage in stitching by mid-December while other works including setting the turnstiles for ticketing systems are at an advanced stage.

The PS further stated that the upgrading works in various AFCON 2027 training venues including Kasarani Annex 1 and 2, Police Sacco, Ulinzi Complex, Kenya Academy of Sports grounds and Nyayo National Stadium are in progress.

"The progress registered, coupled with intensified mobilisation of personnel, equipment and resources, gives us confidence that our December deadline is achievable and that the facilities will meet all requisite CAF standards," explained Mwangi.

"We are working closely with stakeholders to expedite critical works, streamline logistics and accelerate the delivery of essential equipment to safeguard our completion timelines.

"Kenya remains firmly on course to deliver a world-class tournament that will showcase our infrastructure capabilities, sporting excellence and exceptional hospitality while cementing our position as a premier destination for international sporting events."

The outside look of Kasarani Stadium which is under renovation. Sports Media.

To meet the CAF deadlines on sports infrastructural compliance, the government has engaged the contractor, the consultant and the supervisors on modalities of fast-tracking the delivery of critical requirements and equipment.

The PS disclosed that the engagements included exploring options including delivery of cargo by flights instead of shipping to save on time.

"Our productive discussions entailed exploring options on the expedited delivery measures from suppliers including using flights to deliver some of the essential equipment," he said.

The 2027 AFCON to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from June 19th to July 17th will span six named host cities across East Africa, with Nairobi serving as Kenya’s sole host city.

The six host cities for the PAMOJA 2027 are Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Zanzibar, Kampala and Hoima. Tanzania will host matches in three cities, Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar, while Uganda will have two venues, Kampala and Hoima.

Kenya will inaugurate the 60,000-capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium in Nairobi on January 5th, 2027, with German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch club Ajax set to play a high-profile friendly.

The 2027 edition will be the first to be jointly hosted by three nations, and will also mark the tournament’s return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia staged the competition in 1976.