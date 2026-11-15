Algeria seal late win over Togo as Uganda stumble in AFCON qualifiers

Algeria needed a second-half goal to defeat Togo 1-0 in their matchday three fixture of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium, Tizi Ouzou City, Algeria, on Saturday.

The Desert Warriors went into the fixture seeking to make it two wins out of two after their matchday two 3-1 win against Zambia. Algeria had battled to a 2-2 draw against Burundi in their Group I opener.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sparrowhawks delivered a resilient performance, and they looked tactically well-organised under the guidance of Patrice Neveu.

The Togolese defence, anchored by Djene Dakonam and Lilian Brassier, managed to contain the Fennecs repeated attacks throughout the first half and much of the second, repelling offensive thrusts led by Amine Gouiri and Mohamed Amoura.

However, spurred on by a passionate crowd, the Algerians finally found a way through just as the final quarter of an hour began.

In the 76th minute, captain Ramy Bensebaini managed to break through the Togolese defence to score the game’s only goal, after being set up perfectly by Anis Hadj Moussa.

The goal proved enough to secure a vital victory for Brahim Hemdani's side, who strengthened their position in a closely contested Group I.

The victory took Algeria to seven points from three matches, with two wins and a draw. In another Group I fixture, Zambia wasted a second-half lead to draw 1-1 against Burundi at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Playing before a capacity crowd, the Chipolopolo appeared to be heading for victory when Edward Chilufya opened the scoring in the 65th minute.

Burundi refused to surrender and were rewarded in the 83rd minute when Jean Girumugisha found the equaliser. Zambia remained second with four points, while Togo moved above Burundi to third.

Aucho farewell ends in draw

Despite playing at home, Uganda failed to collect maximum points after settling for a 1-1 draw against Botswana at Hoima City Stadium.

Uganda played for a special occasion as former captain Khalid Aucho received recognition following his retirement from international football after 13 years of service, 77 appearances and three AFCON tournaments.

In the Group H contest, Jude Bogere gave the Cranes an eighth-minute lead, but Losika Ratshukudu equalised for Botswana in the 31st minute as both teams settled for a point.

Uganda, who will jointly host the 2027 finals with Kenya and Tanzania, have already qualified automatically, meaning the battle for the group’s other qualification place remains important for Libya, Botswana and Tunisia.

Aucho did not play in the match; but was an unused substitute on the bench. However, he was officially honoured and received a farewell send-off from the fans and the team after announcing his international retirement in October 2026.

Speaking after the game, veteran Uganda custodian Denis Onyango described Aucho as a dedicated professional who has given a lot to the national team and deserved an honourable farewell.

“He has given so much for this nation. He has been a top professional on and off the field,” said the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.

Elsewhere in Group B, Angola scored two late goals to defeat South Sudan, who played most of the second half with 10 men after defender Atendele Geriga was shown a straight red card for unsporting conduct.

Substitutes Chico Banza and Miro proved vital for Aliou Cisse’s side after they combined to score the opener. Banza broke the deadlock after being set up by Miro.

Miro turned the hero after he wrapped up the victory in the 98th minute after being set up by Zito Luvumbo, ending South Sudan’s hopes of securing an unexpected away point.