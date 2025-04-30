Ronaldo goes trophyless again as Al-Nassr fall to Kawasaki

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr were eliminated from the AFC Champions League after a 3-2 semi-final defeat to Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday.

Kawasaki took the lead after10 minutes thanks to Tatsuya Ito who broke the deadlock with a fine volley.

Nevertheless, the Saudi side restored parity 18 minutes later through Senegal international Sadio Mane who was teed yo by Nawaf Boushal.

Ronaldo could have given his team the but his header struck the crossbar in the 33rd minute.

In the goal-laden first-half, the Japanese team restored their lead through Yuto Ozeki's strike.

Things fell apart for Al Nassr as Kawasaki raced to a two-goal advantage in the 76th minute through super-sub Akihiro Ienaga who was teed up by Erison.

Despite a late effort from Ayman Yahya, it could not prevent the hosts from crashing out as Portugal legend Ronaldo now remain without a trophy since joining them since January 2023.