Perth Glory hit by fifth pay crisis as staff walk out

Some Perth Glory staffers left the club headquarters in Mirrabooka at around 3pm local time on Thursday after monthly wages were not processed on time.

The club continues to be engulfed in payment-related controversy since it was sold to Melbourne property developer Ross Pelligra in 2024, with no fewer than four previous instances of players and/or staffers not being paid their dues on time.

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There were similar issues in July, June and March of this year, as well as in October 2025, the most recent of which forced a club spokesperson to deny there were wider financial problems surrounding the club.

According to a source familiar with the matter, October's wages were set to be settled on Thursday evening after what the club described in an afternoon statement as "a timing issue".

“The club is actively working to resolve the matter and ensure all outstanding salaries are paid as soon as possible," Perth Glory said on Thursday afternoon in response to the walkout.

Club owner Ross Pelligra painted an optimistic picture at the club's season launch on Tuesday when updating members on the construction of women's and youth academy facilities in Embleton after the City of Bayswater Council disposed of land surrounding Wotton Reserve for its development.

On the pitch, Perth Glory are looking to continue some promising development under head coach Adam Griffiths, who took over on an interim basis during the 2025/26 season and earned 30 points from 24 league games on the way to a tenth-placed finish.

The club will face the difficult task of filling the hole left by the pre-season departure of leading goalscorer Adam Taggart, who pursued an opportunity in Vietnam with Harry Kewell's Ha Noi FC only to reportedly be squeezed out of the playing squad by other overseas signings.