Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd identify Hurzeler as potential Carrick replacement

Crystal Palace vs Lyon: Confirmed team news as Lyon aim to get revenge against the Eagles

PSG manager Luis Enrique hopes Man City avoid sanctions for 115 charges guilty verdict

Manchester United 'give up' on keeping wantaway youngster JJ Gabriel

Most read on Flashscore News

Sabalenka dumped out of Wuhan at first hurdle with Pegula also sent packing

Champions League LIVE: PSG put four past Man City, Real Madrid steal late win at Roma

World No. 2 Antonsen says conditions at Denmark Open are 'destructive for badminton'

Ballon d'Or 2026: Where to watch, the favourites, past winners and records

Perth Glory hit by fifth pay crisis as staff walk out

Sebastian Despotovski controls the ball during a pre-season practice match in Northam.
Sebastian Despotovski controls the ball during a pre-season practice match in Northam.JANELLE ST PIERRE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Some Perth Glory staffers left the club headquarters in Mirrabooka at around 3pm local time on Thursday after monthly wages were not processed on time.

The club continues to be engulfed in payment-related controversy since it was sold to Melbourne property developer Ross Pelligra in 2024, with no fewer than four previous instances of players and/or staffers not being paid their dues on time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There were similar issues in July, June and March of this year, as well as in October 2025, the most recent of which forced a club spokesperson to deny there were wider financial problems surrounding the club. 

According to a source familiar with the matter, October's wages were set to be settled on Thursday evening after what the club described in an afternoon statement as "a timing issue".

The club is actively working to resolve the matter and ensure all outstanding salaries are paid as soon as possible," Perth Glory said on Thursday afternoon in response to the walkout.

Club owner Ross Pelligra painted an optimistic picture at the club's season launch on Tuesday when updating members on the construction of women's and youth academy facilities in Embleton after the City of Bayswater Council disposed of land surrounding Wotton Reserve for its development. 

On the pitch, Perth Glory are looking to continue some promising development under head coach Adam Griffiths, who took over on an interim basis during the 2025/26 season and earned 30 points from 24 league games on the way to a tenth-placed finish.

The club will face the difficult task of filling the hole left by the pre-season departure of leading goalscorer Adam Taggart, who pursued an opportunity in Vietnam with Harry Kewell's Ha Noi FC only to reportedly be squeezed out of the playing squad by other overseas signings.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
A-LeaguePerth GloryAdam Taggart

Related Articles

Vieira sets sights on 2027 AFCON glory with Senegal

Lars Bjorkegren named as Ghana interim coach for Somalia double-header

Barcola must deal with pressure of huge money move, admits Liverpool boss Iraola