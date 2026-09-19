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Wolfsburg coach Strobl advises Christian Eriksen to retire

Christian Eriksen in action a friendly against Ukraine
Christian Eriksen in action a friendly against UkraineCredit: Kent Rasmussen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

Wolfsburg head coach Tobias Strobl said on Friday that he would understand if Christian Eriksen chose to end his career. From a human perspective, he would do the same himself.

Christian Eriksen is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Denmark following his collapse during the friendly match against Ukraine in June. Consequently, he has not played for Wolfsburg this season, and it remains uncertain whether he will do so again.

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Wolfsburg won 5–1 against Darmstadt on Friday evening, and after the match, head coach Tobias Strobl was asked if he would understand if Christian Eriksen chose to retire.

"As a coach, I have to be careful about interfering. But looking at it as a human being, I would retire," Strobl told Sky Sports.

34-year-old Christian Eriksen is under contract with Wolfsburg until the summer of 2027. He joined the German club last year and has since played 34 matches for Wolfsburg.

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2. BundesligaWolfsburgUkraineChristian EriksenTobias StroblDarmstadt

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