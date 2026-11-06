Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ryan Giggs warns JJ Gabriel over Real Madrid switch: You don't see Dowman kicking off...

Manchester United step up pursuit of Como defender Jacobo Ramon

Troy Parrott 'advised against' Man United move

Gallas would not blame Saliba for joining Real Madrid: They are on a different level

Most read on Flashscore News

Jannik Sinner parts ways with coach Darren Cahill, to be replaced by Magnus Norman

WTA takes 'full responsibility' after Pegula caught criticising Andreeva during livestream

Moyes equals Catterick's record of most games managed in Everton's history

Paris Masters LIVE: Ruud defeats Borges after Alcaraz wins epics against Fritz

Sevilla's top-five ambitions dented by goalless Alaves draw

Isaac Romero in possession for Sevilla
Isaac Romero in possession for SevillaJoaquin Corchero / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Sevilla and Alaves played out a goalless LaLiga draw at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, a result which leaves the hosts with just one win in the last eight head-to-heads.

The out-of-form visitors should’ve opened the scoring in just the third minute, but despite being unmarked at the far post, Yusi could only direct a powerful header wide of the upright.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos had to be alert when the visitors tried to score direct from a corner, and along with a well-struck Gabriel Suazo free-kick, that was the nearest either team came to scoring in the opening half-hour.

Right on the 30-minute mark, Angel Perez’s challenge on Felix Correia inside the area was deemed to be worthy of a penalty.

Ruben Vargas stepped up in the hope of scoring his first goal since November last year, but Antonio Sivera was equal to his effort, diving to his right and saving only the fourth spot-kick of his career. As the first half came to a close, Sevilla were in the ascendancy, but some great defending from the likes of Ville Koski and Nicolas Valentini kept the contest goalless.

The visitors were under intense pressure at the start of the second half and were barely able to get out of their half. However, Sevilla were unable to take advantage thanks to some excellent defending and Sivera’s superb save from a Lucas Stassin point-blank downward header.

On the hour, Koski’s looping header at the other end caused problems, but was cleared off the line as Alaves briefly threatened. Sevilla were immediately back on top, and Juan Iglesias’ stunning volley from the edge of the box was heroically cleared off the line by Pablo Ibanez, before Correia bent an effort wide when well placed.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Alaves’ staying power earned them a chance to snatch victory late on, but only Carlos Protesoni will know how he missed the target with a low right-footed shot from six yards out.

To both teams’ credit, they continued to attack as the game entered its final stages., but neither could find a winner and the spoils were shared. It’s now just one win in six league games for Sevilla, although they still occupy a top-six place ahead of this weekend’s fixture. For Alaves, they still haven’t won away this term (D3, L3), and have now gone eight games without a victory at any venue (D3, L5).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriel Suazo (Sevilla)

Check out the match stats here.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
AlavesSevillaLaLigaGabriel SuazoAntonio SiveraFelix CorreiaVille Koski

Related Articles

Man Utd plan January switch for Barcelona star Balde as Carrick worries about relegation

Getafe land vital win after second-half blitz against 10-man Sevilla

Raphinha and Yamal irresistible as Barcelona get back to winning ways against Alaves