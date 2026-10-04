Scotland's Robertson makes history in win over North Macedonia

Andy Robertson became just the second player in Scottish history to reach 100 caps for the national team.

Scotland claimed a much-needed first UEFA Nations League win for new boss Sebastien Pocognoli in their Saturday encounter away at North Macedonia.

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The side was led out by Robertson, who has been a feature of the Scotland setup since making his debut back in 2014.

In doing so, Robertson earned his 100th cap for the national team, a feat only achieved by one other player, Kenny Dalglish. With 102 caps, the Liverpool legend could be about to be surpassed by another Liverpool icon, Robertson, who has endured a difficult start to the domestic season at his new club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Robertson was filled with pride at the final whistle.

"It means everything to me, and it means everything to my family. I've been away now 100 times; I've got to feel sorry for my wife! It's been an unbelievable journey. I remember my first game, and it's been a process since then. It's emotional for me. I love this country; there's only one person before me in the men's game to do that, so it's a pretty special achievement."