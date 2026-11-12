Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Pochettino handed double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash as he takes over Man Utd

USA eye Guardiola as Pochettino closes in on Man United job

Man Utd reach verbal agreement with Pochettino to replace Carrick

Michael Carrick sacked! Pochettino to take over as Man Utd make huge decision

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Man Utd clear-out plans will stand regardless of next manager

Manchester United announce Carrick sacking with Pochettino poised to take over

ATP Finals: Draw, schedule and all you need to know about the season-ending tournament

Stockholm turns into nightmare for Rune again as Dane withdraws from quarter-final

Scaloni extends Argentina contract until 2030 World Cup

Scaloni during Argentina training
Scaloni during Argentina trainingREUTERS / Rodrigo Valle

Lionel Scaloni on Thursday agreed to stay on as coach of Argentina's national football team until after the 2030 World Cup, ending the doubts that had been swirling since this year's World Cup final defeat.

Scaloni's decision to renew his contract was announced by Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia at a press conference with the 48-year-old manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Scaloni, who took the Albiceleste to victory at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, told reporters he was as enthusiastic as "on day one".

"A new project begins now," he said a month after Lionel Messi, the team's leading light for 20 years, bowed out of international football.

Tapia said that Scaloni would be the Argentina manager with the most World Cups under his belt by the time his contract ended.

Scaloni had cast doubt on his future with the team after Argentina's 1-0 defeat by Spain in a bad-tempered July 19 World Cup final in New Jersey.

He has been coach for eight years, taking over in September 2018, after a traumatic World Cup in Russia, where Argentina were eliminated in the round of 16.

Scaloni took over one of the most prestigious jobs in football without any prior experience and built the team into one widely considered the best in Argentine history.

Besides the 2022 World Cup he coached Argentina to two Copa America titles, in 2021 and 2024.

He now faces the task of taking the team forward without his 39-year-old talisman Messi.

"What must remain is this team spirit, this feeling of unity among the players and the people," he said after losing the final to Spain.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
ArgentinaLionel Scaloni

Related Articles

Hodgson not worried about England's future but admits "there'll be some dodgy moments"

What are the top 10 matches to watch in 2026's final international break?

Kane & Bellingham call out England failures in World Cup review meeting