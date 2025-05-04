Saudi interest arrives for Ratcliffe's Nice

Tribal Football
Icon Sport / ddp USA / Profimedia
Saudi Arabian interest is arriving for Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Nice.

The Manchester United co-owner has put the Ligue 1 club up for sale, says L'Informe.

And interest is already arriving from Saudi Arabia.

Ratcliffe purchased OGCN in 2019 for £89m, but despite the club now sitting in fifth place on the Ligue 1 table, he is now seeking to sell.

And Nice fans could be on track to a massive lift, with Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF) now expressing interest in taking the club off Ratcliffe's hands.

PIF also own Premier League club Newcastle United.

 