Saudi clubs prepare huge bids for Tottenham captain Kane

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has attracted interest from three Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of a potential summer move.

The South Korea international has just 12 months remaining on his current Spurs deal and has been linked with a move away, with the North London club reportedly open to selling him this summer to cash in on the experienced forward.

According to talkSPORT, the Saudi Pro League clubs are Al-Ahli, Al Qadsiah, and Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Saudi officials have reportedly prioritize Al-Ahli's pursuit, as the AFC Champions League winners aim to bolster their left-side attack.

All three clubs are prepared to offer around €40 million (£34m/$46m) for Son.

Tottenham are commercially required to play their captain in a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on August 3.