Roy Keane slams Haaland for 'lackadaisical' penalty miss

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has criticized Erling Haaland for his sluggish penalty miss against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Before scoring in Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, the Norway international had his penalty saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first half.

However, Keane criticized both the attitude of the Manchester City star and the team as a whole.

"Haaland missing a penalty, very lackadaisical, then he missed another chance and he's smiling,” Keane said on ITV.

"Man City strolling around the pitch are really getting on my nerves, not a good sign."

Pep Guardiola’s men face Leicester on Wednesday before taking on Manchester United next weekend.