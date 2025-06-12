Romero takes swipe at Tottenham in Postecoglou farewell post

Cristian Romero appeared to criticize Tottenham's hierarchy in a heartfelt farewell to Ange Postecoglou after Thomas Frank’s appointment.

The Argentina international shared a heartfelt farewell to the Australian, but the timing and tone of his message hint at a subtle dig toward the club’s hierarchy, including chairman Daniel Levy.

"Ange, thank you for these two incredible seasons. You’re a fantastic coach, but above all, a great person who deserves the best,” Romero wrote on Instagram.

"From day one you paved the way despite the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist. Beyond everything, we won a trophy and went down in the history of this beautiful club, which is the only thing that matters.

"I wish you the best because you deserve the best, and thank you for everything."