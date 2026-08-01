Robinson hails Aberdeen’s character after dramatic Hearts comeback

Aberdeen manager Stephen Robinson praised his side’s character and fighting spirit after they produced a dramatic late comeback to beat Hearts 2-1 at Pittodrie.

The manager believes the result is a major change in mentality within a squad that has been significantly rebuilt this summer.

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“If you're going to win, doing it in the last minute makes it a lot more exciting! What I can categorically say is that wouldn't have happened last year,” he told the media.

“When I came in, I thought we lacked fight, we lacked desire. But we showed that today, and with a lot of new players as well. They showed great character to come back against, make no mistake, a very good side. It's a fantastic result for us.

“I've seen four wins now in the Cup, a lot of good stuff on the ball because we dominated. But today's a different test.

“You've got to deal with the physicality of set plays, which I thought we were excellent at. You've got to deal with people like Braga and Ba-Sy, who are very good players. We've done that really well.

“We showed hunger and that's something I thought the club lacked when I came here. It's only a start. It's a small step in the right direction.”