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Fulham make Josh King transfer call as top Premier League clubs circle

Fulham make Josh King transfer call as top Premier League clubs circle
Fulham make Josh King transfer call as top Premier League clubs circleREUTERS

Fulham have reportedly made a decision on the immediate future of young star Josh King with top Premier League clubs showing interest.

The 19-year-old has been a bright spark for Fulham as Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have struggled to get going in the early stages of the season.

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Fulham are rock bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from their opening six games. King has scored two of their six goals across those matches.

As a result, King is starting to pique the interest of several top Premier League clubs, including Michael Carrick’s Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TeamTalk, Fulham have no intention of letting King leaving halfway through the season and the club see him as a key part of their survival bid.

That may become harder to stand by should Fulham’s form not improve, and a summer exit has not been ruled out.

It’s understood that Fulham would demand a fee of over £50 million for the sale of their biggest asset.

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