Real Sociedad keep impressive run going with Levante win

Real Sociedad stretched their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions as they beat Levante 2-1 in LaLiga at Anoeta Stadium - a fourth successive victory in home head-to-heads.

After winning last season’s Copa del Rey, Sociedad’s strong form has continued this season under Pellegrino Matarazzo, letting them dream of a return to the UEFA Champions League.

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They were quick out of the blocks here too, taking the lead inside just six minutes through Orri Oskarrson, who converted Hector Fort’s whipped cross from close range.

The next real opportunity fell to Levante midway through the half, and they made it count as Nacho Perez got on the end of Thiago Fernandez’s cross and poked beyond Alex Remiro.

Fernandez then had a fantastic chance to turn the game on its head, but blazed over the bar from close range.

That effort also appeared to kick Sociedad back into gear, and just a minute later, they were back in front. Talisman Mikel Oyarzabal was primed to sweep towards goal from the edge of the box, but Benat Turrientes nipped in front to show him how it’s done, finding the bottom corner.

The next 10 minutes became something of the Oskarsson show, as the Iceland international had three shots at goal from promising positions, all of which failed to hit the target.

Fernandez then forced a save out of Remiro with a deflected effort at the other end as the first half drew to a close.

Sociedad started the second period on top, as Goncalo Guedes fired wide.

However, Levante had a fantastic opportunity through Karl Etta Eyong, who volleyed over from a free-kick midway through the half just minutes after coming on.

Oskarsson was again involved shortly after, dragging an effort wide, before both Guedes and Fort somehow failed to hit the target between them from a combined 12 yards.

Despite being just a goal adrift heading into the final stages, Levante were unable to put any real pressure on their opponents, instead lunging into several challenges and earning themselves some late yellow cards.

Match momentum Flashscore

In the end, Sociedad saw the game out to secure the three points and make it six wins from their past eight LaLiga games, moving up to fifth in the process.

Levante, meanwhile, have won just one of their last seven games and sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Benat Turrientes (Real Sociedad)

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