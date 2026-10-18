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Osasuna pick up much-needed win over Racing Santander

Osasuna's Valentin Rosier is challenged by Yassir Zabiri of Real Racing Club
Osasuna's Valentin Rosier is challenged by Yassir Zabiri of Real Racing Club Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Osasuna ended their six-match winless run in LaLiga on Jagoba Arrasate’s return to El Sadar as Ante Budimir’s fourth successful penalty of the season sealed a 2-0 home win over Racing Santander.

Despite their poor form heading into this clash, Osasuna were on top right from the off as Racing struggled to cope with an intense opening in Pamplona.

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Jonathan Dubasin looked to have edged the hosts in front as he stabbed home from barely a yard out after the away side failed to clear a corner, but his scrappy effort was chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

However, Arrasate’s charges did not have to wait much longer to break the deadlock, as Jeanuel Belocian caught Budimir in the visitors’ box, and the Croatian crisply rolled home the penalty for his seventh goal of the campaign after just nine minutes.

The contest settled after Budimir’s intervention, as Santander grew into the game, but they failed to test Aitor Fernandez before half-time.

Match momentum
Match momentumFlashscore

Osasuna again took control after the restart in pursuit of a second goal to wrap up the result as Budimir smashed into the side netting from a tight angle.

That inability to extend their lead allowed Racing to stay in the game, but Jose Lopez’s side were laboured in attack, with Sergio Canales forcing a routine stop from Fernandez from 25 yards just after the hour.

Racing were largely unable to trouble the hosts, who ultimately made sure of the points in the 88th minute through Asier Osambela, who slammed home his first goal of the campaign after Julen Agirrezabala blocked Inigo Arguibide’s drive.

A timely return to winning ways edges the Rojillos up to ninth place, as Racing remain in 16th spot, with their own winless run now stretching on to four matches (D2, L2).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julen Agirrezabala (Racing Santander)

Check out the match stats.

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